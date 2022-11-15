GIC Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 24.52% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 6.58% to Rs 275.91 crore

Net profit of GIC Housing Finance rose 24.52% to Rs 56.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.58% to Rs 275.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 295.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales275.91295.34 -7 OPM %90.1980.08 -PBDT75.2059.57 26 PBT73.1758.18 26 NP56.3245.23 25

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:47 IST

