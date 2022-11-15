GIC Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 24.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.58% to Rs 275.91 crore

Net profit of GIC Housing Finance rose 24.52% to Rs 56.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.58% to Rs 275.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 295.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.275.91295.3490.1980.0875.2059.5773.1758.1856.3245.23

