Gland Pharma consolidated net profit declines 15.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.76% to Rs 938.29 crore

Net profit of Gland Pharma declined 15.05% to Rs 231.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 273.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.76% to Rs 938.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1063.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.938.291063.3330.8632.81348.46393.40310.85365.56231.95273.03

