Gland Pharma consolidated net profit declines 15.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.76% to Rs 938.29 crore

Net profit of Gland Pharma declined 15.05% to Rs 231.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 273.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.76% to Rs 938.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1063.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales938.291063.33 -12 OPM %30.8632.81 -PBDT348.46393.40 -11 PBT310.85365.56 -15 NP231.95273.03 -15

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 17:31 IST

