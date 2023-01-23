Gland Pharma consolidated net profit declines 15.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.76% to Rs 938.29 croreNet profit of Gland Pharma declined 15.05% to Rs 231.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 273.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.76% to Rs 938.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1063.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales938.291063.33 -12 OPM %30.8632.81 -PBDT348.46393.40 -11 PBT310.85365.56 -15 NP231.95273.03 -15
