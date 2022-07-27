Gland Pharma Ltd down for fifth straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2205.15, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 5.65% in NIFTY and a 10.13% lost in the Nifty Metal index.

Gland Pharma Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2205.15, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 16597.05. The Sensex is at 55689.38, up 0.76%.Gland Pharma Ltd has lost around 16.88% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12341.9, up 1.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 33.23 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

