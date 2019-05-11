JUST IN
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare standalone net profit rises 34.94% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.03% to Rs 1286.06 crore

Net profit of GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare rose 34.94% to Rs 285.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 211.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 1286.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1179.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.38% to Rs 982.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 700.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.78% to Rs 4782.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4316.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1286.061179.58 9 4782.014316.51 11 OPM %24.7621.20 -23.8620.46 - PBDT441.17333.43 32 1572.791138.73 38 PBT426.25318.89 34 1512.291074.36 41 NP285.81211.81 35 982.80700.10 40

