GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare standalone net profit rises 34.94% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.03% to Rs 1286.06 crore

Net profit of rose 34.94% to Rs 285.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 211.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 1286.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1179.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.38% to Rs 982.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 700.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.78% to Rs 4782.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4316.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1286.061179.584782.014316.5124.7621.2023.8620.46441.17333.431572.791138.73426.25318.891512.291074.36285.81211.81982.80700.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)