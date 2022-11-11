Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 5.30% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 1.85% to Rs 916.87 croreNet profit of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals declined 5.30% to Rs 193.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 204.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.85% to Rs 916.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 934.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales916.87934.11 -2 OPM %28.0227.42 -PBDT278.51270.75 3 PBT262.15253.32 3 NP193.42204.24 -5
