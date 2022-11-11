JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Diana Tea Company standalone net profit declines 30.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Goenka Diamond & Jewels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 5.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 1.85% to Rs 916.87 crore

Net profit of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals declined 5.30% to Rs 193.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 204.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.85% to Rs 916.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 934.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales916.87934.11 -2 OPM %28.0227.42 -PBDT278.51270.75 3 PBT262.15253.32 3 NP193.42204.24 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU