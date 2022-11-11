Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 5.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.85% to Rs 916.87 crore

Net profit of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals declined 5.30% to Rs 193.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 204.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.85% to Rs 916.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 934.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.916.87934.1128.0227.42278.51270.75262.15253.32193.42204.24

