Glenmark Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 11.08% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 15.58% to Rs 2509.78 croreNet profit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 11.08% to Rs 116.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 104.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.58% to Rs 2509.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2171.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2509.782171.51 16 OPM %17.3214.86 -PBDT237.13229.06 4 PBT154.03153.67 0 NP116.34104.74 11
