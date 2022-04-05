Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd sees good buying

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 470.85, up 2.3% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.25% in last one year as compared to a 22.63% jump in NIFTY and a 10.4% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 470.85, up 2.3% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 18006.7. The Sensex is at 60373.63, down 0.39%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 8.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13789.25, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 473.1, up 2.46% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is down 7.25% in last one year as compared to a 22.63% jump in NIFTY and a 10.4% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 7.36 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

