India Gelatine & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 616.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.83% to Rs 56.39 croreNet profit of India Gelatine & Chemicals rose 616.82% to Rs 7.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.83% to Rs 56.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales56.3943.77 29 OPM %18.233.88 -PBDT11.212.61 330 PBT10.181.66 513 NP7.671.07 617
