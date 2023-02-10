India Gelatine & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 616.82% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 28.83% to Rs 56.39 crore

Net profit of India Gelatine & Chemicals rose 616.82% to Rs 7.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.83% to Rs 56.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales56.3943.77 29 OPM %18.233.88 -PBDT11.212.61 330 PBT10.181.66 513 NP7.671.07 617

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:37 IST

