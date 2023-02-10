Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels standalone net profit rises 528.57% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 31.01% to Rs 3.38 crore

Net profit of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels rose 528.57% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.01% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.382.58 31 OPM %10.9513.57 -PBDT0.200.24 -17 PBT0.080.12 -33 NP0.440.07 529

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:37 IST

