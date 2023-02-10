Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels standalone net profit rises 528.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.01% to Rs 3.38 crore

Net profit of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels rose 528.57% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.01% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.382.5810.9513.570.200.240.080.120.440.07

