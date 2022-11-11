Global Offshore Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.65 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.70% to Rs 12.66 crore

Net Loss of Global Offshore Services reported to Rs 14.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 17.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.70% to Rs 12.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.12.6614.67-33.81-4.57-6.54-6.42-15.66-18.91-14.65-17.73

