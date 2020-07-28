Gloster consolidated net profit declines 20.88% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.08% to Rs 112.71 crore

Net profit of Gloster declined 20.88% to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.08% to Rs 112.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 132.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 56.46% to Rs 19.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.29% to Rs 494.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 501.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

