Gloster consolidated net profit declines 20.88% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.08% to Rs 112.71 croreNet profit of Gloster declined 20.88% to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.08% to Rs 112.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 132.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 56.46% to Rs 19.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.29% to Rs 494.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 501.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales112.71132.72 -15 494.91501.38 -1 OPM %12.6813.27 -13.4616.71 - PBDT15.0922.39 -33 74.8399.46 -25 PBT7.1514.60 -51 43.6268.54 -36 NP5.426.85 -21 19.5744.95 -56
