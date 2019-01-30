GMM Pfaudler standalone net profit rises 48.71% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 33.25% to Rs 105.59 croreNet profit of GMM Pfaudler rose 48.71% to Rs 10.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 33.25% to Rs 105.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 79.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales105.5979.24 33 OPM %16.3315.56 -PBDT18.9912.98 46 PBT16.2210.90 49 NP10.967.37 49
