JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

JSW Energy consolidated net profit rises 211.78% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

GMM Pfaudler standalone net profit rises 48.71% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 33.25% to Rs 105.59 crore

Net profit of GMM Pfaudler rose 48.71% to Rs 10.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 33.25% to Rs 105.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 79.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales105.5979.24 33 OPM %16.3315.56 -PBDT18.9912.98 46 PBT16.2210.90 49 NP10.967.37 49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 16:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements