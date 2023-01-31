GNA Axles consolidated net profit rises 114.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.18% to Rs 404.24 crore

Net profit of GNA Axles rose 114.64% to Rs 35.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.18% to Rs 404.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 301.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.404.24301.2715.5412.7860.3835.7248.2223.1135.7816.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)