GNA Axles consolidated net profit rises 114.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.18% to Rs 404.24 croreNet profit of GNA Axles rose 114.64% to Rs 35.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.18% to Rs 404.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 301.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales404.24301.27 34 OPM %15.5412.78 -PBDT60.3835.72 69 PBT48.2223.11 109 NP35.7816.67 115
