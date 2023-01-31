JSW Holdings consolidated net profit rises 79.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.60% to Rs 26.02 crore

Net profit of JSW Holdings rose 79.71% to Rs 29.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 53.60% to Rs 26.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.26.0216.9495.0888.0224.7414.9124.7414.9129.9416.66

