JSW Holdings consolidated net profit rises 79.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.60% to Rs 26.02 croreNet profit of JSW Holdings rose 79.71% to Rs 29.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 53.60% to Rs 26.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales26.0216.94 54 OPM %95.0888.02 -PBDT24.7414.91 66 PBT24.7414.91 66 NP29.9416.66 80
