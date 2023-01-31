JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Japan Stocks fall on profit taking
Business Standard

JSW Holdings consolidated net profit rises 79.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 53.60% to Rs 26.02 crore

Net profit of JSW Holdings rose 79.71% to Rs 29.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 53.60% to Rs 26.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales26.0216.94 54 OPM %95.0888.02 -PBDT24.7414.91 66 PBT24.7414.91 66 NP29.9416.66 80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 15:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU