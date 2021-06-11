Goa Carbon soars after recording Q4 PAT at Rs 6.59 cr

Goa Carbon jumped 7.63% to Rs 462.70 after the company reported a net profit of Rs 6.59 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 4.83 crore in Q4 FY20.
Net sales during the quarter increased 84.63% YoY to Rs 127.80 crore. The company reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 6.40 crore in the fourth quarter. It had recorded a pre-tax loss of Rs 4.65 crore in the same period last year.
The company's net loss declined to Rs 4.81 crore in FY21 as against Rs 27.74 crore in FY20. Net sales contracted 15.34% to Rs 352.55 crore in FY21 over FY20. Total expenses declined 19.91% to Rs 358.36 crore in FY21 over FY20.
Goa Carbon is in the business of manufacture and marketing of calcined petroleum coke. The Goa plant has the largest mechanical sieving and screening facilities for petcoke in India. The company also has two other plants, at Bilaspur in Chattisgarh and at Paradeep in Orissa.
