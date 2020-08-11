Godawari Power & Ispat standalone net profit declines 39.22% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.14% to Rs 573.98 crore

Net profit of Godawari Power & Ispat declined 39.22% to Rs 24.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 40.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.14% to Rs 573.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 727.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.573.98727.8916.7817.4863.4787.8139.1664.9824.6240.51

