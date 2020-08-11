Godawari Power & Ispat standalone net profit declines 39.22% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 429.80% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 21.14% to Rs 573.98 croreNet profit of Godawari Power & Ispat declined 39.22% to Rs 24.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 40.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.14% to Rs 573.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 727.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales573.98727.89 -21 OPM %16.7817.48 -PBDT63.4787.81 -28 PBT39.1664.98 -40 NP24.6240.51 -39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU