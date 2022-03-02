Godawari Power jumps 23% in three days

-
ALSO READ
Board of Godawari Power & Ispat approves change in Chairman
Godawari Power & Ispat temporarily shuts down 50 MW solar power plant Jaisalmer
Godawari Power sizzles as board to mull bonus issue, stock split
Board of Godawari Power & Ispat to consider stock split and bonus issue
Godawari Power hits the roof after board OKs stock-split, bonus issue
-
Godawari Power & Ispat hit an upper circuit limit of 10% at Rs 351.15, extending gains for the third trading session.Shares of Godawari Power & Ispat have surged 23.28% in three consecutive sessions.
In the past one year, it has surged 142.80% while the benchmark Sensex has added 10.30% during the same period.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 79.61. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 309.65, 311.95 and 309.76, respectively.
Godawari Power & Ispat is an end-to-end manufacturer of mild steel wires. In the process, the company manufactures sponge iron, billets, Ferro alloys, captive power, wires rods (through subsidiary company), steel wires, oxygen gas, fly ash brick and iron ore pellets.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Godawari Power & Ispat surged 104.32% to Rs 328.60 crore on 41.97% rise in net sales to Rs 1606.60 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU