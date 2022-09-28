Godrej Properties acquires 7-acres land near Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Plans to develop premium residential projectGodrej Properties announced that it has acquired a land parcel that is strategically located in the immediate vicinity of Indiranagar and is close to the Old Airport Road and within the Outer Ring Road limits.
Spread across approximately 7-acres, the project is estimated to have a developable potential of approximately 0.6 million square feet of saleable area and will be developed as a premium residential project comprising apartments of various configurations.
In addition, the land is in close proximity to major office spaces in CBD-Bengaluru, commercial catchments of Old Airport Road, Outer Ring Road - Whitefield, and Sarjapur belt along with residential hubs such as Indiranagar, Marathahalli, and Domlur.
