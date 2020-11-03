Britannia Industries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 3402.8, down 0.51% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.03% in last one year as compared to a 1.06% slide in NIFTY and a 8.33% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3402.8, down 0.51% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 11815.05. The Sensex is at 40262.55, up 1.27%.Britannia Industries Ltd has eased around 11.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29441.45, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3417.6, down 0.52% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd jumped 5.03% in last one year as compared to a 1.06% slide in NIFTY and a 8.33% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 47.88 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)