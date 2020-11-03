Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 44.74 points or 2.41% at 1810.78 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 9.13%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.57%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.4%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.96%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.49%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.54%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.38%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.94%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 529.27 or 1.33% at 40286.85.

The Nifty 50 index was up 153.7 points or 1.32% at 11822.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 88.54 points or 0.6% at 14870.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.26 points or 0.5% at 5035.84.

On BSE,1402 shares were trading in green, 1059 were trading in red and 201 were unchanged.

