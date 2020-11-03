Energy shares slip

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 2.14 points or 0.04% at 5529.47 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.36%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 0.89%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.77%),Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 0.66%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.53%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.4%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.19%).

On the other hand, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 4.78%), Adani Gas Ltd (up 2.23%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.7%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 529.27 or 1.33% at 40286.85.

The Nifty 50 index was up 153.7 points or 1.32% at 11822.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 88.54 points or 0.6% at 14870.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.26 points or 0.5% at 5035.84.

On BSE,1402 shares were trading in green, 1059 were trading in red and 201 were unchanged.

