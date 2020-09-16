JUST IN
Goenka Business & Finance standalone net profit rises 2366.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 436.68% to Rs 10.68 crore

Net profit of Goenka Business & Finance rose 2366.67% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 436.68% to Rs 10.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.681.99 437 OPM %48.2220.60 -PBDT1.310.06 2083 PBT1.310.06 2083 NP1.480.06 2367

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 16:17 IST

