Goenka Business & Finance standalone net profit rises 2366.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Goenka Business & Finance rose 2366.67% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 436.68% to Rs 10.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

