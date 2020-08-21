Gokak Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 45.12% to Rs 21.09 crore

Net Loss of Gokak Textiles reported to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 10.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 45.12% to Rs 21.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 44.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 30.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.62% to Rs 102.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 179.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

21.0938.43102.89179.32-33.14-11.42-24.40-5.99-9.68-8.75-40.48-25.70-11.44-10.52-47.59-32.95-10.43-10.52-44.53-30.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)