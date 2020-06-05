JUST IN
Poly Medicure consolidated net profit rises 5.40% in the March 2020 quarter
Suven Life Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.56 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 263.87% to Rs 8.66 crore

Net Loss of Suven Life Sciences reported to Rs 25.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 39.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 263.87% to Rs 8.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 94.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 23.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 94.96% to Rs 14.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 285.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8.662.38 264 14.41285.67 -95 OPM %-289.49-2025.21 --803.05-5.04 - PBDT-22.31-42.70 48 -102.2310.95 PL PBT-23.36-43.50 46 -106.400.16 PL NP-25.56-39.43 35 -94.22-23.90 -294

