JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Volumes soar at Venkys (India) Ltd counter
Business Standard

Lasa Supergenerics reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.58 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.64% to Rs 48.59 crore

Net profit of Lasa Supergenerics reported to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.64% to Rs 48.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.36% to Rs 167.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 169.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales48.5942.02 16 167.27169.57 -1 OPM %18.587.31 -17.916.56 - PBDT6.791.75 288 22.083.21 588 PBT2.43-3.03 LP 4.74-16.10 LP NP2.58-1.80 LP 3.63-12.03 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 14:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU