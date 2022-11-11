Goldiam International consolidated net profit declines 4.43% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Goldiam International consolidated net profit rises 134.62% in the March 2022 quarter
Choice International consolidated net profit declines 29.83% in the September 2022 quarter
Wipro consolidated net profit declines 9.27% in the September 2022 quarter
The Anup Engineering consolidated net profit declines 17.85% in the September 2022 quarter
Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 19.04% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 48.79% to Rs 85.15 croreNet profit of Goldiam International declined 4.43% to Rs 18.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 48.79% to Rs 85.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 166.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales85.15166.26 -49 OPM %26.5413.13 -PBDT29.8630.30 -1 PBT27.6728.97 -4 NP18.5519.41 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU