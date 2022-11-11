Goldiam International consolidated net profit declines 4.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 48.79% to Rs 85.15 crore

Net profit of Goldiam International declined 4.43% to Rs 18.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 48.79% to Rs 85.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 166.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.85.15166.2626.5413.1329.8630.3027.6728.9718.5519.41

