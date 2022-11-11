JUST IN
Goldiam International consolidated net profit declines 4.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 48.79% to Rs 85.15 crore

Net profit of Goldiam International declined 4.43% to Rs 18.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 48.79% to Rs 85.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 166.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales85.15166.26 -49 OPM %26.5413.13 -PBDT29.8630.30 -1 PBT27.6728.97 -4 NP18.5519.41 -4

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 15:49 IST

