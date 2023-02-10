JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex slides 124 pts, Nifty holds 17,850; NSE VIX below 13 mark
Business Standard

Mukesh Babu Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 241.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 57.26% to Rs 1.95 crore

Net profit of Mukesh Babu Financial Services rose 241.89% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 57.26% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.951.24 57 OPM %182.05105.65 -PBDT3.221.05 207 PBT3.180.99 221 NP2.530.74 242

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU