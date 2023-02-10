Mukesh Babu Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 241.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 57.26% to Rs 1.95 crore

Net profit of Mukesh Babu Financial Services rose 241.89% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 57.26% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.951.24182.05105.653.221.053.180.992.530.74

