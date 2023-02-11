Astrazeneca Pharma India standalone net profit rises 156.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.57% to Rs 249.81 crore

Net profit of Astrazeneca Pharma India rose 156.57% to Rs 29.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.57% to Rs 249.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 200.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.249.81200.5314.657.3243.5919.7839.4616.2729.3011.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)