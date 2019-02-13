Goodricke Group standalone net profit declines 37.04% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.15% to Rs 273.97 croreNet profit of Goodricke Group declined 37.04% to Rs 5.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 273.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 255.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales273.97255.68 7 OPM %2.983.68 -PBDT9.7913.06 -25 PBT5.959.45 -37 NP5.959.45 -37
