Goodricke Group standalone net profit declines 37.04% in the December 2018 quarter

Kshitij Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Sales rise 7.15% to Rs 273.97 crore

Net profit of Goodricke Group declined 37.04% to Rs 5.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 273.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 255.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales273.97255.68 7 OPM %2.983.68 -PBDT9.7913.06 -25 PBT5.959.45 -37 NP5.959.45 -37

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 17:12 IST

