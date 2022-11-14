XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit declines 54.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.20% to Rs 60.08 crore

Net profit of XT Global Infotech declined 54.25% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.20% to Rs 60.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.60.0852.6110.2213.995.667.643.656.322.695.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)