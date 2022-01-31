Government Receives 89.1% Of Corresponding BE 2021-22 Total Receipts Upto December 2021

According to the Monthly Account of the Union Government of India, the Government of India has received Rs. 17,61,692 crore (89.1% of corresponding BE 2021-22 of Total Receipts) upto December, 2021 comprising Rs. 14,73,809 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs. 2,59,414 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and Rs. 28,469 crore of Non Debt Capital Receipts. Non-Debt Capital Receipts consists of Recovery of Loans Rs. 19,105 crore and Miscellaneous Capital Receipts of Rs. 9,364 crore.

Rs. 4,50,310 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto December, 2021. Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs. 25,21,058 crore (72.4% of corresponding BE 2021-22), out of which Rs. 21,29,414 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs. 3,91,644 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs. 5,64,414 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs. 2,71,374 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.

