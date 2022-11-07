EAM S Jaishankar to visit Russia on 7th Nov

-
ALSO READ
Kumar Mangalam Birla addresses graduating students at BML Munjal University's 7th Convocation for the class of 2022
Market tumbles for 7th day, Sensex slip 188 pts, Nifty ends at 16,818.10
RBI MPC to hold additional meeting on 3 Nov
7.3% Of Indians Owned Digital Currency In 2021, 7th Highest In World, Says UN
7th Edition of Ahmedabad International Literature Festival Concludes on a Promising Note
-
During the visit, EAM will meet his counterpart, H. E. Sergey Lavrov, the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation. Discussions are expected to cover the entire range of bilateral issues as well as exchange of views on various regional and international developments.
EAM will also meet Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Minister of Trade and Industry, H.
E. Denis Manturov, his counterpart for the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC). Issues pertaining to bilateral economic cooperation in various domains will be discussed.
The visit will be in continuation of the regular high-level dialogue between the two sides. EAM had last visited Russia in July 2021 followed by visit of the Russian Foreign Minister to New Delhi in April 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU