EAM S Jaishankar to visit Russia on 7th Nov

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is headed to Moscow on Monday (7 November) for a two-day bilateral visit.

​During the visit, EAM will meet his counterpart, H. E. Sergey Lavrov, the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation. Discussions are expected to cover the entire range of bilateral issues as well as exchange of views on various regional and international developments.

EAM will also meet Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Minister of Trade and Industry, H.

E. Denis Manturov, his counterpart for the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC). Issues pertaining to bilateral economic cooperation in various domains will be discussed.

The visit will be in continuation of the regular high-level dialogue between the two sides. EAM had last visited Russia in July 2021 followed by visit of the Russian Foreign Minister to New Delhi in April 2022.

