Govt in talks with EC for major electoral reforms: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju told the media that the government is in discussion with the Election Commission to bring in major electoral reforms through amendments in the Representation of the People Act (RP Act).

The law minister reportedly said that the "changing time and situation" necessitates a review of some electoral laws that fail to ensure adequate transparency and accountability.

To avoid and curb the flow of black money in the electoral process, the Election Commission recently wrote to the law ministry to bring changes in the RP Act to cap cash donations received by parties to 20% of their total receipts.

It also proposed lowering the disclosure limit of anonymous donations for the political parties from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 12:08 IST

