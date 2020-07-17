Granules India consolidated net profit rises 33.89% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 23.57% to Rs 735.60 crore

Net profit of Granules India rose 33.89% to Rs 111.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 83.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 23.57% to Rs 735.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 595.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.735.60595.2724.9619.93183.27139.10149.19110.43111.4583.24

