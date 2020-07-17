Granules India consolidated net profit rises 33.89% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.57% to Rs 735.60 croreNet profit of Granules India rose 33.89% to Rs 111.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 83.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 23.57% to Rs 735.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 595.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales735.60595.27 24 OPM %24.9619.93 -PBDT183.27139.10 32 PBT149.19110.43 35 NP111.4583.24 34
