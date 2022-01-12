Greaves Cotton Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Man Infraconstruction Ltd, Avenue Supermarts Ltd, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and Hindustan Construction Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 January 2022.

Greaves Cotton Ltd tumbled 5.98% to Rs 223.45 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Man Infraconstruction Ltd lost 5.54% to Rs 119.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd crashed 4.77% to Rs 4291.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23311 shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd corrected 4.49% to Rs 11.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 69.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd plummeted 4.47% to Rs 14.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

