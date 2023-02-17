Greaves Electric Mobility launches electric scooter - Ampere Primus

-
-
Greaves Electric Mobility (GEMPL), the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton, marked its foray into the high speed electric two-wheeler segment with the launch of Ampere Primus at Rs 1,09,900 (ex-showroom price).
Greaves' latest, all-new scooter offers optimum safety with LFP battery pack, improved performance with PMS motor, belt drive, and smart connected cluster for seamless navigation. Primus is an ideal electric scooter for customers looking for a superior experience in styling, performance, comfort & reliability. It continues to embody the company's 'Make-in-India' thrust, with a high degree of localization with domestically sourced components.
