GSK Pharma skids after Q4 PAT tumbles 90% YoY to Rs 14 cr

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals fell 1.75% to Rs 1,489.15 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 89.6% to Rs 14.33 crore on 4.9% increase in net sales to Rs 813.75 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 64.3% to Rs 63.01 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 176.55 crore in Q4 FY20. The Q4 result was declared post market hours yesterday, 18 May 2021.

On a standalone basis, revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 807 crore, recording an underlying growth of 6%. Total income came in at Rs 837 crore as compared to Rs 791 crore for the quarter ended 31st March 2020. PBT (before exceptional) for the quarter at Rs 180 crore, recorded a growth of 9%.

Revenue for the year ended 31 March 2021 was Rs 3194 crore, declining 1% versus previous year with total income at Rs 3304 at the same levels as the previous year. PBT (before exceptional) for the year at Rs 722 crore improved from Rs 647 crore in previous year. EBIDTA at Rs 695 recorded a growth of 5%.

Commenting on the Q4 results, Sridhar Venkatesh, the managing director (MD) of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (GSK Pharma), said: "Our relentless patient focus helped us revitalise growth through the year and emerge with renewed resilience in Q4 as we notched double-digit growth across some of our focus brands. Our established portfolio made gains in their market share in respective categories, particularly in the anti-infectives and pain therapeutic areas which have been crucial in the fight against COVID. We also continued to maintain our leadership in dermatology. This growth has further strengthened our resolve to ensure patients get access to our medicines and vaccines that can make that lifesaving difference."

"During the year we saw vaccines gaining more significance than ever, GSK continues to be the No. 1 vaccines company in the self-pay segment, propelled by impressive growth towards the end of the year with almost 40% value market share in represented segments. In September 2020, notwithstanding the lockdown, we launched Fluarix Tetra to combat influenza and continued to build on the momentum of our recently launched brand Menveo which had demonstrated promising success, positioning us to focus on our innovation pipeline and the prospect of introducing new launches."

"Another priority for us remains employee safety and wellbeing which are complemented by our role as a responsible corporate citizen. We have mobilised support on the ground, by donating to our established humanitarian response partner, Direct Relief in addition to the employee payroll giving initiative. We were the f irst multinational pharmaceutical company to return to the field as lockdown restrictions were lifted and we continue to cater to market needs with agility by leveraging the scale afforded to us by our investments in digital tools," he added.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 30 per equity share on face value of Rs 10 each for the year ended 31 March 2021. The company has fixed Tuesday, 20 July 2021 as the record date for the same.

GSK Pharma is a subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline plc, one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.

