Cyient consolidated net profit rises 18.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Cyient rose 18.36% to Rs 156.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 131.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.74% to Rs 1618.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1183.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

