Cyient consolidated net profit rises 18.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.74% to Rs 1618.20 crore

Net profit of Cyient rose 18.36% to Rs 156.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 131.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.74% to Rs 1618.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1183.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1618.201183.40 37 OPM %17.5117.90 -PBDT284.50223.40 27 PBT214.60174.80 23 NP156.00131.80 18

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 15:55 IST

