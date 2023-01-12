JUST IN
Nifty January futures trade at premium
Infosys consolidated net profit rises 13.38% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.24% to Rs 38318.00 crore

Net profit of Infosys rose 13.38% to Rs 6586.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5809.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.24% to Rs 38318.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31867.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales38318.0031867.00 20 OPM %24.4526.31 -PBDT10056.008842.00 14 PBT8931.007943.00 12 NP6586.005809.00 13

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 16:22 IST

