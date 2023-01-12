Infosys consolidated net profit rises 13.38% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.24% to Rs 38318.00 crore

Net profit of Infosys rose 13.38% to Rs 6586.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5809.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.24% to Rs 38318.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31867.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.38318.0031867.0024.4526.3110056.008842.008931.007943.006586.005809.00

