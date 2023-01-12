Plastiblends India standalone net profit declines 67.11% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.82% to Rs 186.02 croreNet profit of Plastiblends India declined 67.11% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.82% to Rs 186.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 174.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales186.02174.15 7 OPM %4.2811.54 -PBDT8.9920.56 -56 PBT4.7216.54 -71 NP3.9712.07 -67
