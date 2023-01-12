Plastiblends India standalone net profit declines 67.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.82% to Rs 186.02 crore

Net profit of Plastiblends India declined 67.11% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.82% to Rs 186.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 174.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.186.02174.154.2811.548.9920.564.7216.543.9712.07

