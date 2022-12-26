Godrej Properties acquires 62 acres of land in Kurukshetra, Haryana

Godrej Properties announced that it has acquired approximately 62 acres of land in Kurukshetra, Haryana.

This project will offer approximately 1.4 million sq. ft. of plotted residential development, offering attractive plot sizes along with exceptional lifestyle amenities. The site is strategically located with access from National Highway 44.

Kurukshetra is a self-sufficient city with good infrastructure consisting of schools, colleges, hospitals and has significant historical and religious importance.

