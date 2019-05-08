Gujarat Borosil standalone net profit declines 70.03% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.38% to Rs 62.13 crore

Net profit of declined 70.03% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.38% to Rs 62.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.66% to Rs 10.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.44% to Rs 216.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 198.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

62.1354.80216.76198.0612.8012.7719.3317.965.725.3432.0625.311.300.9914.178.630.923.0710.086.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)