Gujarat Borosil standalone net profit declines 70.03% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.38% to Rs 62.13 croreNet profit of Gujarat Borosil declined 70.03% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.38% to Rs 62.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 45.66% to Rs 10.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.44% to Rs 216.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 198.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales62.1354.80 13 216.76198.06 9 OPM %12.8012.77 -19.3317.96 - PBDT5.725.34 7 32.0625.31 27 PBT1.300.99 31 14.178.63 64 NP0.923.07 -70 10.086.92 46
