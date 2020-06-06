Usha Martin reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.68 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.39% to Rs 306.44 crore

Net loss of Usha Martin reported to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 56.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.39% to Rs 306.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 434.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 570.17% to Rs 395.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.47% to Rs 1392.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1708.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

