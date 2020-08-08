Kriti Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 0.58% in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 31.14% to Rs 155.39 croreNet profit of Kriti Industries (India) declined 0.58% to Rs 6.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.14% to Rs 155.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 225.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales155.39225.67 -31 OPM %8.746.70 -PBDT11.2412.01 -6 PBT9.3210.16 -8 NP6.846.88 -1
