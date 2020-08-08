Kriti Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 0.58% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.14% to Rs 155.39 crore

Net profit of Kriti Industries (India) declined 0.58% to Rs 6.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.14% to Rs 155.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 225.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.155.39225.678.746.7011.2412.019.3210.166.846.88

