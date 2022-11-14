La Tim Metal & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.64 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 54.78% to Rs 65.35 crore

Net loss of La Tim Metal & Industries reported to Rs 7.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 54.78% to Rs 65.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 144.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.65.35144.52-7.704.30-6.995.52-7.605.00-7.643.68

