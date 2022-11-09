Gulf Oil Lubricants India standalone net profit declines 11.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.86% to Rs 719.50 crore

Net profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India declined 11.18% to Rs 52.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.86% to Rs 719.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 533.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.719.50533.5211.1514.4879.7887.8070.0078.9152.1458.70

