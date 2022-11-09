Gulf Oil Lubricants India standalone net profit declines 11.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.86% to Rs 719.50 croreNet profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India declined 11.18% to Rs 52.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.86% to Rs 719.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 533.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales719.50533.52 35 OPM %11.1514.48 -PBDT79.7887.80 -9 PBT70.0078.91 -11 NP52.1458.70 -11
