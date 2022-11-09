JUST IN
Hindalco tumbles after Novelis Q2 PAT drops 23% YoY
Business Standard

Gulshan Polyols standalone net profit declines 67.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.32% to Rs 276.38 crore

Net profit of Gulshan Polyols declined 67.96% to Rs 9.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.32% to Rs 276.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 277.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales276.38277.28 0 OPM %6.8916.94 -PBDT18.9046.25 -59 PBT11.7838.25 -69 NP9.0928.37 -68

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 18:02 IST

