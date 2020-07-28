JUST IN
H T Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 51.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter

H T Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 54.86 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 69.21% to Rs 166.35 crore

Net Loss of H T Media reported to Rs 54.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 155.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 69.21% to Rs 166.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 540.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales166.35540.21 -69 OPM %-61.247.58 -PBDT-44.5061.11 PL PBT-83.6720.03 PL NP-54.86-155.09 65

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Tue, July 28 2020. 14:34 IST

