H T Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 54.86 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 69.21% to Rs 166.35 crore

Net Loss of H T Media reported to Rs 54.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 155.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 69.21% to Rs 166.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 540.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.166.35540.21-61.247.58-44.5061.11-83.6720.03-54.86-155.09

