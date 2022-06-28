HAL boards OKs dividend for FY22

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) said that its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share or the financial year 2021-22.

"Information in this regard including record date etc. shall be submitted with the concerned stock exchanges in due course," the company said in a statement.

The announcement was made during market hours today.

HAL is engaged in carrying out design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft, helicopter, engines and related systems like avionics, instruments and accessories primarily serving Indian defence programme. As of 31 December 2021, the Government of India held 75.15% stake in company.

The company reported 90.8% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,105.17 crore on 6.4% rise in net sales to Rs 11,561.13 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

The scrip shed 0.39% to currently trade at Rs 1801.25 on the BSE.

