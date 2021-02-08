HAL gains on expanding partnership with Rolls-Royce

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) rose 1.93% to Rs 1,032.60 after the company agreed to expand its partnership with Rolls Royce in India for collaboration in two significant areas.

The two companies have agreed to expand their partnership in India for collaboration in two key areas: expanding the supply chain for both Civil and Defence Aerospace and establishing an authorized maintenance centre for Adour Mk871 engines to support Rolls-Royce's global customers.

Separately, HAL informed that the company and Safran Aircraft Engines, France signed an MoU to explore opportunities for strategic business cooperation that leverage the complementary talents and capabilities of the both parties and support development of a robust ecosystem for aero-engines in India, consistent with the goals of the Government of India's Make in India initiative.

The MoU's scope encompasses a wide spectrum including transfer of key manufacturing technologies, manufacturing & MR0 of M88 (Rafale) and other engines, development and production of high thrust aero-engines related to cooperation.

Safran Helicopter Engines is HAL's key partner in engines for HAL's helicopters like Chetak, Cheetah Light Utility Helicopter, Light Combat Helicopter and Advanced Light Helicopter. HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines have successfully co-developed 'Shakti Engine for Advanced Light Helicopters and Light Combat Helicopter. HAL has manufactured more than 450 Shakti engines in India at HAL Engine Division in Bengaluru.

HAL is engaged in carrying out design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft, helicopter, engines and related systems like avionics, instruments and accessories primarily serving Indian defence programme.

