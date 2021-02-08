HAL gains on expanding partnership with Rolls-Royce

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Aeronautics and Rolls Royce expand partnership
Rolls-Royce and Infosys forge strategic partnership for civil aerospace business
Infy, Rolls-Royce collaborate for aerospace engineering in India
L&T sells UK marine tech arm Servowatch Systems to Rolls-Royce
Infosys corrects after Q3 results
-
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) rose 1.93% to Rs 1,032.60 after the company agreed to expand its partnership with Rolls Royce in India for collaboration in two significant areas.
The two companies have agreed to expand their partnership in India for collaboration in two key areas: expanding the supply chain for both Civil and Defence Aerospace and establishing an authorized maintenance centre for Adour Mk871 engines to support Rolls-Royce's global customers.
Separately, HAL informed that the company and Safran Aircraft Engines, France signed an MoU to explore opportunities for strategic business cooperation that leverage the complementary talents and capabilities of the both parties and support development of a robust ecosystem for aero-engines in India, consistent with the goals of the Government of India's Make in India initiative.
The MoU's scope encompasses a wide spectrum including transfer of key manufacturing technologies, manufacturing & MR0 of M88 (Rafale) and other engines, development and production of high thrust aero-engines related to cooperation.
Safran Helicopter Engines is HAL's key partner in engines for HAL's helicopters like Chetak, Cheetah Light Utility Helicopter, Light Combat Helicopter and Advanced Light Helicopter. HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines have successfully co-developed 'Shakti Engine for Advanced Light Helicopters and Light Combat Helicopter. HAL has manufactured more than 450 Shakti engines in India at HAL Engine Division in Bengaluru.
HAL is engaged in carrying out design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft, helicopter, engines and related systems like avionics, instruments and accessories primarily serving Indian defence programme.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU